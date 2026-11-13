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‘Not Another 9/11’: FAA Issues Ground Stoppage, Citing Telecommunications Outage
By Taylor Parise,11 days ago
All departing flights nationwide were grounded Friday afternoon after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a warning about communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The FAA notice did not provide a reason for the ground stop but said it was imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons...