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A Celtic Christmas Brings Irish Dance and Music to Jacksonville This Saturday
By Quin Marlowe,11 days ago
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts — Venue for A Celtic Christmas. Irish dancers are turning the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts into a holiday stage this weekend, with A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland set to take over downtown on Saturday. The show blends championship-level step dancing with live music and storytelling, promising a festive night out in downtown.
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