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Coffeebar faces class action lawsuit for tips
By Miranda de Moraes,10 days ago
A former Coffeebar Redwood City employee filed a class-action lawsuit against the coffee chain, alleging wage theft and failure to provide accurate wage statements. Kevin Semo, who was an hourly employee at Coffeebar in Redwood City from June 2025 to May 2026, filed the civil suit in San Mateo County Superior Court on Oct. 12. The suit names three Coffeebar subsidiaries and Gregory Buchheister, the business’s founder and manager of each location, as defendants.