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USM honors high-achieving business graduates during annual awards luncheon
By Charles Herrington,12 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development has recognized three outstanding graduates who are having a big impact on the business world. They were honored Friday afternoon during an annual Business Excellence Awards Luncheon at the Trent Lott Center. Awards were...