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2027 Complete Streets staffing stays flat, as some alders request more bikeways, others want “nothing to do with bike lanes”
By Ellen Steinke,11 days ago
Ellen Steinke reported and wrote this article. John Greenfield added the bike fatality information and created most of the images and map commentary. Chicago’s proposed 2027 budget would keep the Chicago Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets staff at only three positions. That’s as some alderpersons continue to ask the agency for pedestrian infrastructure upgrades, bike lanes, and other traffic-safety amenities in their wards. However, a few other alders say they don’t want any bikeways in their districts at all.