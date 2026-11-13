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Wartburg College exceeds fundraising campaign goal for student, campus support
By Brooklyn Draisey,11 days ago
Wartburg College has completed its three-year fundraising campaign with more than $38 million, surpassing its original goal and supporting student scholarships, experiential learning opportunities and campus needs. The private college, located in Waverly, announced in a news release it raised $38.2 million through its “Our Brightest Days: Realizing Purpose, Leading...