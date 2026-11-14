undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Douglas County Sheriff's Office addresses national FAA outage
By News Staff,12 days ago
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A nationwide FAA technology issue that prompted a ground stop is affecting outgoing flights, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a public notice. The sheriff’s office said it is aware of the outage “impacting the nation causing a nationwide ground stop,” adding that “the issued ground stop has effected all outgoing flights.”
2