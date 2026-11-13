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In 1924, Coral Gables turned a coral rock quarry into a pool with two waterfalls and cave-like grottos; today, it’s the only public pool on the National Register of Historic Places
By Bianca Marcof,10 days ago
Miami has its fair share of beaches and coastlines, but tucked beneath a canopy of banyan trees in Coral Gables lies a swimming pool unlike anything else in the country. Sitting in a four-acre quarry that stopped producing stone in 1921, Venetian Pool is a Mediterranean oasis holding 820,000 gallons of fresh spring water, all of which is drained every night and refilled the next morning.