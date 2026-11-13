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Disney+ Responds to 'The Remarried Empress' Costume Criticism: 'It's a Fantasy, Not a Period Drama'
By Hana,11 days ago
Disney+ has addressed the debate over the costumes in The Remarried Empress. On November 13, Indonesian outlet IDN Times published an interview with Choi Yeon Woo, head of local content at The Walt Disney Company Korea, about the series' costume concept and fan criticism, Star News reported on November 14. The interview took place on November 10.