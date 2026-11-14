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Labor organizer defeats longtime Utah Republican lawmaker
By Daniel Woodruff KSL,12 days ago
TAYLORSVILLE – One of Utah's longest-serving members of the state Legislature is on his way out after big Republican losses in last week's election. Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, is among more than a dozen incumbent Republicans who lost their reelection bids, resulting in the loss of a GOP supermajority in the Utah House of Representatives.
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