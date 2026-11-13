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The Gowns, Costumes, and Benefactors at The SF Opera Ball.
By Alex Mak,10 days ago
San Francisco's patrons of the arts gathered in City Hall last night to dine, dance, and support our city's Opera.. The Annual Opera Ball was a bit late this year; it had to be postponed when the Opera's orchestra went on strike in September to demand a living wage. So the Opera put the caviar on ice, and cooked up a tentative deal with the Musicians Union Local 6. A deal that provides a fair contract and stability for their musicians through 2030.