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Four places to wave goodbye to CF Snowbirds this weekend in Calgary
By Connor O'DonovanVideo Journalist, Alberta,11 days ago
A 55-year Canadian aviation era comes to an end this weekend, with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerial demonstration team set to make their final public appearance in the skies. The iconic, red-and-white Snowbirds will fly in formation just before kickoff over the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary before its legendary,...