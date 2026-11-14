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Robeson County man receives over $1 million secured bond after drug investigation
By Gianna Cognetti,12 days ago
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A man with an alleged history of narcotic convictions has been arrested by Robeson County police. Tommy Barnes,40, of Maxton surrendered to investigators Friday afternoon following a Nov. 12 Border Belt Task Force investigation. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT operators executed a search warrant at...
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