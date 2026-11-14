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Bono breaks into the Hakimi and En-Nesyri list: En-Nesyri overtakes Ziyech in the all-time top scorers race
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,12 days ago
Bono became the third player in the history of the Morocco national team to reach 100 international appearances, after Noureddine Naybet, who tops the list of most-capped players with 115 matches, followed by Achraf Hakimi on 104. This was no mere celebration for the Moroccan goalkeeper. He played a crucial...