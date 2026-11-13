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Jannus Live is not for sale, owner confirms as neighboring building hits market for $11.5 million
By Brian Zucker,10 days ago
Contrary to recent reports, Jannus Live, the iconic open-air concert venue in downtown St. Petersburg, is not for sale and will continue operating, according to the property's owner. The confusion began when a two-story, 10,500-square-foot commercial building at 200 1st Avenue North, immediately north of the courtyard music venue, was...