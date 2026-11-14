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FAA orders nationwide ground stop, delaying Abilene Regional flights to Houston & Dallas
By Chandler Anderson,11 days ago
Abilene, Texas — Travel plans were thrown into uncertainty at Abilene Regional Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all airlines “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. At Abilene Regional, flights to Houston and Dallas were delayed for hours as...
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