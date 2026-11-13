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Lewis, McNeight Named TISE Regional Winners in Dalton
By ProInstaller,11 days ago
The results of the recent TISE (The International Surface Event) Installer of the Year regional in Dalton, Ga., are in. Roy Allen Lewis, who won this year’s National Installer of the Year title in engineered wood, will be returning to Las Vegas, Feb. 2-4, to compete in the lvp category. He will be joined by fellow Dalton finalist Jerry McNeight in carpet.
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