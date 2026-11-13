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Japan Hotel Deals Rise to $6.3 Billion as Domestic Buyers Drive Activity
By Nevistas News,9 days ago
Japan recorded 92 hotel transactions in 2025, compared with 43 in 2024, according to a Global Asset Solutions report covering transactions above $20 million. Although total investment increased from approximately $4.4 billion to $6.3 billion, the average deal size fell by about one-third, from roughly $102 million to $68.1 million. Sixty-four transactions were valued below $50 million.