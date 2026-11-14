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Betawatch: Bitcraft hits the big release and Monsters & Memories adds Deep Gnome Bards
By Eliot Lefebvre,11 days ago
How much craft do you want? Just a bit? Good news, Bitcraft has you covered as it has officially hit the big 1.0 this week! Today, even, with monetization updates and a whole new world. New horizons to pursue, perhaps! No one to tell us no, or where to go, or damn it, I got lost in Disney lyrics again. It’s a continual issue. What, you think I write songs for news posts because I have fun with it? I don’t hear anyone laughing!