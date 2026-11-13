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Five Questions to Ask Your Team Before You Change How They Work
10 days ago
Now is a good time to ask your team before you announce a new tool. These five questions will surface the problems that would otherwise show up three months after rollout. Most changes at an accounting firm start in a partner meeting. Someone sees a demo, the numbers look good, the contract gets signed, and the team finds out when a training invite shows up in their inbox.