undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Importance of family caregivers
11 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department is highlighting the role of family caregivers during National Family Caregivers Month. State officials estimate that more than 419,000 New Mexicans provide unpaid care for family members each year, helping with tasks such as transportation, medication management, and daily living activities. The department says caregiver support programs are available statewide to help families balance caregiving responsibilities with their own needs.