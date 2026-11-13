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Tipton-Haynes Christmas celebration to include catered meal
By CONTRIBUTED,8 days ago
Reenactors and volunteers will be in period clothing to recreate the atmosphere of the excitement leading up to Christmas. — Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City will present its annual Visions of Christmas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5. The public is invited as holiday guests as the site begins the celebration of the Christmas season.