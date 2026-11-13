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University board delays action on proposed Dreamer fix
By Christine Sexton (via Florida Phoenix),9 days ago
A group of Dreamers and their advocates at the state Capitol in Tallahassee on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Perry/Florida Phoenix)Florida’s university Board of Governors on Friday deferred action on a policy that, if approved, would have started the process to allow certain undocumented students into the state’s public universities despite a recently approved ban.