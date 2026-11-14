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West Valley City Copper Hunt Ends in Crash, $70K in Warehouse Damage
By Braden Campbell,11 days ago
A West Valley City warehouse near 2600 S. Decker Lake Blvd. was torn apart early Thursday morning by a man police say was hunting for copper wiring, leaving behind roughly $70,000 in damage before crashing his truck while trying to flee officers. Casey Steven Kalipetsis, 48, was booked into jail on a string of charges tied to the chaotic scene.
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