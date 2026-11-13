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Byron Donalds says he’ll address death penalty on ‘case-by-case’ basis
By Mitch Perry (via Florida Phoenix),10 days ago
Corrections staff dismantle the death row lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif., in 2019. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced a moratorium on the state’s death penalty. California is one of four states with moratoriums in place. (Photo by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images)Among the more formidable responsibilities Byron Donalds will inherit upon being sworn in as governor of Florida in January is signing execution warrants once death-row inmates’ appeals and executive clemency processes have concluded.