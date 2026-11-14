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Magic Valley kicks off holiday season with Cowboy Christmas, craft bazaar
By Penelope Anderson,11 days ago
TWIN FALLS/JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Holiday events in the Magic Valley, including Cowboy Christmas at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, are underway this weekend. Vendors are selling handmade goods, Western-inspired jewelry and Christmas. This is the second year Cowboy Christmas has been held at the fairgrounds. About 60 vendors...
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