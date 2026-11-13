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Red Tide Status Update: November 13, 2026
By Florida FishWildlife Conservation Commission,11 days ago
Over the past week, the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed in 20 samples from Northwest Florida and at background concentrations in three samples from or offshore of Southwest Florida. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 cells/liter) were present in four samples from Bay and Gulf counties. We continue to use satellite imagery (USF and NOAA NCCOS) to help track nearshore and offshore conditions, although images in the vicinity of the bloom have been obscured by cloud cover over the past few days.
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