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KU football arrives unaffected by ground stop, game moves 2 hours earlier; women’s basketball team travels by bus
By Henry Greenstein,12 days ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Travel plans for two University of Kansas sports teams met different fates on Friday evening as the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country. The KU football team made it safely to its destination without being affected by the ground stop, according to a...