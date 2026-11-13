undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Safety advocates urge buckling up ahead of National Seatbelt Day Nov. 14
By Jeff Schrock,11 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It takes only a few seconds to buckle up, but AAA says too many people still skip it and the end results can be deadly. Despite decades of evidence showing seatbelts save lives and reduce serious injuries, millions of drivers and passengers do not buckle up on every trip, often with fatal consequences. Close to half (48.4%) of people killed in crashes on U.S. roadways were not wearing a seatbelt or other safety restraint, according to the most recent national crash data.
5