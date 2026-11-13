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New Interior Department strategic plan calls for sales of public lands
By Gail Binkly,11 days ago
The new strategic plan for the U.S. Interior Department, which calls for selling off public lands, is drawing criticism from different sides of the political spectrum. The recently released five-year plan says, “The Department will work to decrease the size of the federal estate by offering to states, localities and Tribes the opportunity to purchase federal lands.