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Sun’s Last Stand: Albuquerque Gets One Mostly Sunny Day Before Saturday Rain
By Gus Reimers,11 days ago
Greater Albuquerque Downtown Skyline — Weather Coverage Backdrop. Albuquerque wakes to mostly sunny skies Friday, with temperatures near 35 to 40 degrees before climbing into the low 60s. The mild stretch turns unsettled later Friday afternoon and evening as rain chances arrive, setting up a rainy Saturday. For the metro, Sunday and Monday look like the reset button: sunny, dry, and around 60 to 62 degrees.
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