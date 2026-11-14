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Evans OUT, Williams and Greenlaw Questionable; Deebo Returns Ahead of Cowboys | Practice Report #SFvsDAL
By Brooke Evans,11 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up their final practice of the week ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Coming off their Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers saw positive developments at wide receiver, with Deebo Samuel Sr. returning to practice and newly acquired Keenan Allen completing his first week with the team.