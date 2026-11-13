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What Is an SSID? How to Find Your Wi-Fi Network Name (SSID) on Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone and Your Router
By Help Desk Geek StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,10 days ago
Finding your Wi-Fi network name, or SSID, gets frustrating when several names look alike. Start with the connected network in your device’s Wi-Fi settings; Windows 11 and the other platforms below have built-in controls. SSID WiFi. An SSID, short for Service Set Identifier, is the name of a Wi-Fi...