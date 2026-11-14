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Butler County Returns 45 Acres to Miami Tribe, Decades After Forced Removal
By Jared Bishop,11 days ago
A 45-acre stretch of woods and wetlands along the Paddys Run watershed in Morgan Township is back in the hands of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, whose ancestors were driven out of Ohio nearly two centuries ago. Three Valley Conservation Trust has completed the transfer of the property, known as Fossil Creek, with the land set to remain permanently protected even under its new ownership.
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