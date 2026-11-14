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Between the Teams: Notable Players and Moments from 49ers-Cowboys History
By Aubrie Tolliver,11 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys meet for the 42nd time Sunday at AT&T Stadium. San Francisco leads the all-time series, 21-19-1, and has won four straight against Dallas. Since their first meeting in 1960, the teams have faced off in games that brought heartbreak to one fan base and lasting memories to the other, with those roles shifting back and forth over the years.