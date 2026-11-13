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NASCAR’s Best-Selling Drivers of 2026 Revealed, and No. 1 Is a Surprise
By Maggie MacKenzie,11 days ago
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 11: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Chase Briscoe, driver of the #19 Freebird Spring Water Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, 2026 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty.