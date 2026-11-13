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20 CFL players invited to Professional National Flag Team Camp ahead of Olympics
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,7 days ago
Football Canada is ready to take a first look at professional players ahead of flag football's Olympic debut. Twenty CFL players have been invited to Canada's first Professional National Flag Team Camp, the CFL, CFLPA and Football Canada announced Friday. The camp runs Nov. 29-Dec. 5 in Chula Vista, Calif. Players will learn the rules, techniques, concepts and schemes of the international flag football game, under the guidance and evaluation of Team Canada coaches. The CFL and its clubs have agreed to terms for players to be available for national team participation, while also coming to terms with the CFLPA...