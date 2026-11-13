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Lobos Sweep NCAA Mountain Region Team Titles at North Course
By Connor Gilbert,10 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Men’s and Women’s Cross Country swept the NCAA Mountain Region team titles for the second consecutive season Friday at UNM North Golf Course, with a program-record score from the top-ranked Lobo men and a 1-2-3 finish led by Pamela Kosgei on the women’s side securing automatic NCAA Championships berths for both squads.