undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Duane Jenkins
11 days ago
Duane P. Jenkins, 90, of Zanesville, died at 4:10 P.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Genesis Hospice Morrison-House. He was born April 29, 1936, in Zanesville, a son of the late Walter and Leona (Davis) Jenkins. Duane worked as a UPS delivery driver for 30 years. Following his retirement from UPS, he continued his dedication to serving others through his work with Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, where he was a valued employee for 20 years. He also worked with Burrell Funeral Services, continuing his many years of service to families in the Zanesville Community.