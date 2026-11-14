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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after disrupting Sea-Tac airport flights
By KOMO News Staff,11 days ago
SEATAC, Wash. — The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop Friday evening, allowing departures to resume at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, though delays and cancellations may continue as airlines work through the disruption. Departures from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had been temporarily suspended as part of the ground stop, the airport...
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