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School leader says district policies call for ‘very long suspension or expulsion’ after Black Hawk Middle School stabbing
By David Amelotti,11 days ago
WARRENTON, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Warren County R-III Superintendent Gregg Klinginsmith said he cannot say whether the student suspected in Thursday’s stabbing attack at Black Hawk Middle School could return to school. The attack injured two students and a teacher. Student discipline. First Alert 4 Investigator David Amelotti...
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