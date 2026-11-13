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Celebrating Life Day: The Star Wars Holiday Special
By Mr. Daps,7 days ago
It’s time to celebrate family, joy, and harmony across the galaxy because Mr. Daps and DC Sarah are tackling the ultimate pop-culture fever dream: the notorious 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special! Tune in as the hosts break down the campy, chaotic, and undeniably charming history of Life Day—from its Wookiee homeworld origins on Kashyyyk to its evolution into official Star Wars canon in books, The Mandalorian, and Disney Parks’ Batuu.