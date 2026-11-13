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Follow Me, Boys – 26 Days of Thanksgiving
By Mr. Daps,8 days ago
There are so many different things to be thankful for during these 26 Days of Thanksgiving. Today, I thought I would take a slightly different path and go into a movie that I’ve always loved. Called Follow Me, Boys, this film stars Disney Legend Fred MacMurray. Fred MacMurray, the first Disney Legend, stars in this film about a traveling musician who settles down in a small town and builds a life for himself, working in a local shop and being a Scoutmaster for the local Boy Scout troop. The movie shares his life in this town as he ages and is eventually forced to retire to take care of his heart. With his purpose taken away as a Scoutmaster, the town comes together to validate the difference he made and his importance to the community.