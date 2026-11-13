undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cross Country Turns in Program Best Finishes at the NCAA Midwest Regional
By Sebastian Manzanares, FightingHawks.com,10 days ago
AMES, Iowa – North Dakota's cross country teams closed the 2026 campaign strong at the NCAA Midwest Regional Friday afternoon. North Dakota's women finished seventh in the 6k race, the best team result in program history at the regional race. En route to their seventh-place finish, the women scored 213 points behind junior Olivia Correale's 24th place finish. Correale finished the race in 20:02.4, just seven seconds behind her personal 6k best.
2