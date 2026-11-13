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iniBuilds Global Jet gets its official trailer and a full feature list, but the release date is still under wraps
By Vasco Ferreira,7 days ago
“Global news. Friday.” That’s all iniBuilds said on Wednesday evening, next to a screenshot of the jet with its stairs down. Not much of a riddle, really. Friday came, and so did the official trailer for the Global Jet. iniBuilds also published the longest feature list we’ve seen for its first business jet. A release date, though? Still nothing.