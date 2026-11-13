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Fenix A320 V3 patch goes after nuisance EGPWS warnings and adds a physical radio model
By Vasco Ferreira,8 days ago
Three weeks after Version 3 launched, Fenix Simulations has released the first proper patch for its A320 family. According to the developer, the update reduces nuisance EGPWS warnings, introduces a physical radio simulation and lowers VRAM use on the A319 and A321. It also includes a long list of fixes, many of them based on customer reports.