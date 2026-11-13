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Miltech’s U-2 spy plane is out for MSFS 2024, with working cameras and a chase car
By Vasco Ferreira,7 days ago
The Dragon Lady is finally here. Miltech Simulations’ U-2 is out today for MSFS 2024, about two and a half years after the studio first announced it with a release planned for later that same year. The team told us at FSExpo in June that the project went through a failed partnership, three cockpit remakes and two exterior remakes along the way. Things moved quickly at the end, though. Last week brought a teaser that ended on a date, then a trailer that confirmed it, and now the aircraft is out, on Friday the 13th.