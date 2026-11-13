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New Chapter of Elegance and Connection Comes to Middleburg
7 days ago
Kevin Ash brings fine Italian dining, a private social club and a renewed sense of gathering to the heart of Hunt Country. Middleburg has always possessed a certain magic. Its historic buildings, picturesque streets, equestrian traditions and surrounding countryside give the town a character that is unmistakably its own. Now, a new chapter is taking shape along West Washington Street, one that promises to add something special to the town’s already rich social and cultural life.