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Miranda’s new leads, bruised shooting suspect, automatic-gun video claim, prison escape, Patton reunion, more (Humboldt Last Week podcast)
By Myles Cochrane,11 days ago
Where you get podcasts, and at humboldtlastweek.com. New evidence keeps expanding the Miranda’s Rescue investigation after 117 dead dogs were recovered near Fortuna with no criminal charges announced yet, a Eureka woman accused of shooting her husband appeared in court with unexplained bruises after a judge previously denied her restraining order request, two teenagers wanted in a Eureka house shooting turned themselves in amid reports of cellphone video showing alleged automatic gunfire, a McKinleyville mail carrier found her own stolen SUV while delivering mail, an inmate escaped Pelican Bay State Prison before being caught, an 89-foot cell tower disguised as a tree is coming to McKinleyville despite neighborhood objections, a man convicted of a 1996 Humboldt Hill murder may have been killed by his prison cellmate, Arcata could have two cannabis-smoking lounges by the end of next year, lawsuits tied to two deadly Humboldt crashes raise concerns about nitrous oxide use, federal agents conducted a major but still unexplained drug investigation around Garberville and Arcata, racist graffiti targeting students appeared at Arcata High, proceedings were delayed in the Dylan Moon homicide case, a Hoopa man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in his uncle’s stabbing death, Ferndale is bringing back ice skating and adding sledding and holiday lights, Humboldt-raised Mike Patton and Trey Spruance are reportedly reuniting with Faith No More for 2027 shows, College of the Redwoods football made school history with its first National Division bowl appearance, a new mural honors California Native American culture in Old Town Eureka, Yurok youth helped inspire a new bike and scooter pump track in Klamath, short and long-term event picks, and more.
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