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Rain Likely This Weekend
By Katie Vossler,11 days ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Another chilly night is ahead with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 40s by morning. Saturday will see clouds increase through the day. It will be breezy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A few light showers could move in Saturday evening, but the majority of the rain will move in starting Sunday morning. As rain moves in from the west, it will be heavy at times. Any chance for severe weather is very low, but with heavy rainfall and very dry conditions, some flash flooding will be possible. Heavy rain looks to continue through the day Sunday, gradually diminishing Sunday evening with a few lingering light showers into Monday morning. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 50s for both Sunday and Monday afternoons, but sunshine returns Tuesday and begins a warming trend before more rain chances return at the end of next week.